CAFE EUROPA

Media release Courtesy of the Embassy of France to the OECS and Barbados

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 — As part of the French presidency of the European Union, the Cultural Service of the French Embassy in Saint Lucia will be offering its Caribbean version of Café Europa.

This event, which will take place throughout Europe in various heritage coffee shops, will welcome public journalists in March 2022. A hybrid version for the Caribbean, and in Fort de France, in the form of an exchange/debate between a CFA journalist(s) and a journalist(s) from the Eastern Caribbean, will be held on March 14th, 2022 and moderated by the Embassy's CORCAC.

Discussions will examine the technological, economic and political challenges facing the press today. In preparation for this event, SCAC invites any volunteers who would like to participate as journalists to contact anthonia.larichere@diplomatie.gouv.fr before February 20th, or to ask the cultural service for more information.

Mrs Hilda Henri Attaché de presse, Embassy of France to the OECS and Barbados
Anthonia LARICHERE-PASCAL Assistant of the Cultural and Cooperation Department, Embassy of France to the OECS and Barbados
