Building Community Resilience in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean
Register now to attend the joint IAF–USAID informational session on funding support!
Friday, August 6, 2021 — Learn how your community organization can apply for funding through the new initiative "Building Community Resilience in the Eastern & Southern Caribbean," sponsored by the Inter-American Foundation and USAID.
Register here to participate in the virtual information session.
All sessions will begin at 10am, unless otherwise noted. The dates of the sessions are:
- Dominica - 8/17
- Grenada - 8/18
- St. Kitts and Nevis - 8/19
- Guyana - 8/31
- Trinidad and Tobago - 9/1
- Barbados - 9/8
- Suriname - 9/10 (11am)
- Antigua and Barbuda - 9/21
- Saint Lucia - 9/22
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines - 9/24
USAID and The IAF have a joint initiative, Building Community Resilience in the Eastern & Southern Caribbean, to ensure that U.S. foreign assistance reaches communities most vulnerable to natural disasters throughout the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.
Grassroots and community-based organizations in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean can apply for funding on The IAF website: https://www.iaf.gov/apply-for-grant/