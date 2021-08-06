Browse categories
Building Community Resilience in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Register now to attend the joint IAF–USAID informational session on funding support!

Friday, August 6, 2021 — Learn how your community organization can apply for funding through the new initiative "Building Community Resilience in the Eastern & Southern Caribbean," sponsored by the Inter-American Foundation and USAID.

Register here to participate in the virtual information session.

All sessions will begin at 10am, unless otherwise noted. The dates of the sessions are:

  • Dominica - 8/17
  • Grenada - 8/18
  • St. Kitts and Nevis - 8/19
  • Guyana - 8/31
  • Trinidad and Tobago - 9/1
  • Barbados - 9/8
  • Suriname - 9/10 (11am)
  • Antigua and Barbuda - 9/21
  • Saint Lucia - 9/22
  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines - 9/24

USAID and The IAF have a joint initiative, Building Community Resilience in the Eastern & Southern Caribbean, to ensure that U.S. foreign assistance reaches communities most vulnerable to natural disasters throughout the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

Grassroots and community-based organizations in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean can apply for funding on The IAF website: https://www.iaf.gov/apply-for-grant/

Contact us
Eliza Wethey Foundation Representative, The Inter-American Foundation
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

