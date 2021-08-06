Building Community Resilience in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean

Register here to participate in the virtual information session.

Learn how your community organization can apply for funding through the new initiative " Building Community Resilience in the Eastern & Southern Caribbean ," sponsored by the Inter-American Foundation and USAID.

All sessions will begin at 10am, unless otherwise noted. The dates of the sessions are:

Dominica - 8/17

Grenada - 8/18

St. Kitts and Nevis - 8/19

Guyana - 8/31

Trinidad and Tobago - 9/1

Barbados - 9/8

Suriname - 9/10 (11am)

Antigua and Barbuda - 9/21

Saint Lucia - 9/22

St. Vincent and the Grenadines - 9/24

USAID and The IAF have a joint initiative, Building Community Resilience in the Eastern & Southern Caribbean, to ensure that U.S. foreign assistance reaches communities most vulnerable to natural disasters throughout the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

Grassroots and community-based organizations in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean can apply for funding on The IAF website: https://www.iaf.gov/apply-for-grant/