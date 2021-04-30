Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Building Climate Resilient EC Cities Through Enhanced Urban Planning Knowledge

Building Climate Resilient EC Cities Through Enhanced Urban Planning Knowledge

Media Release

Friday, April 30, 2021 — The OECS Commission is pleased to announce the launch of the Adapt’Action project titled “Building Climate-Resilient Cities in the Eastern Caribbean through Enhanced Urban Planning Knowledge”. The project, which is funded by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), is being led by a team of experts drawn from the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), the University of Technology, Jamaica, SUEZ Consulting, Acacia Consulting and Research, and EnGen Collaborative (EnGen).

The project team, in collaboration with the OECS Commission and the AFD, conducted an inception workshop on April 14, 2021 following the March 16 project kick-off. The workshop had participants from the two beneficiary universities, the University of the West Indies (UWI) and the Université des Antilles (UA) along with stakeholders from a pool of urban planners, other built environment professionals, climate resilience and adaptation experts, gender and social inclusion experts, NGOs and regulatory agencies from the ECS.

 The project objectives are:

  • to enhance higher education, lifelong learning and skills development on climate change and climate risks, resilience and adaptation options for urban planners, as a vehicle for advancing transformation.
  • the development of curricula and pilot a prototype Tailored Open Online Course (TOOC), that can be used to train the current and next generation of urban planners to address climate and other environmental risks in urban areas.

According to Dr. Garfield Young, Dean and Associate Professor at the University of Technology, Jamaica and the project lead, “Eastern Caribbean small island states are highly urbanised, with populations concentrated in coastal areas that are exposed to hurricanes, storm surge and flooding, which are all likely to be exacerbated by climate change. Urban planners and other built environment professionals will need to be equipped with the tools, expertise and critical thinking to help transform these cities into safe, viable, prosperous places to live and work.”  One participant of the inception workshop reinforced the relevance of project stating that, “while urban planning curricula include varying levels of content on climate related matters, and there is a proliferation of online courses, none of these are tailored to the needs and circumstances of urban communities in the Eastern Caribbean.”  

The project will develop the TOOC through a collaborative process that involves input from three levels of participants and will be guided by a carefully developed monitoring & evaluation and learning framework. The project is expected to be completed by October 2021 with the rollout of the TOOC for the identified beneficiaries as well as a continuous professional development (CPD) course for persons working in areas of urban planning, climate reliance and climate adaptation. Participation from stakeholders from across the OECS and wider Caribbean is encouraged for the best outcomes from this important project.       

Climate Change
Contact us
Crispin d'Auvergne Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Crispin d'Auvergne Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.