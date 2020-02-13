British Virgin Islands Launches Groundbreaking BVI Now App

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands – The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board and Film Commission has announced the launch of BVI Now, an app available for free download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Utilising the very latest smartphone technologies, it is believed to be the first travel app of its kind in the world.

The BVI tourism industry faces many unique challenges after Hurricanes Irma and Maria, such as the lack of correct maps for the territory and no comprehensive directory of our tourism businesses, with up-to-date contact information and hours of operation. People today demand information to be available at their fingertips, but most tourists in the BVI don’t have mobile service data plans.

The BVI Now app provides an updated listing of BVI businesses, with verified locations and current contact information. It is an “insider’s guide” to the BVI, as it has been packed with local tips and helpful information. When our guests are near a place of interest they are automatically notified with information about that place. Most importantly, BVI Now operates even if the user hasn’t purchased a data plan or has lost their cell signal.

Premier of the BVI, Honourable Andrew Fahie said,

“We invite our guests to use the BVI Now app as their gateway to discover new experiences during their stay. Through this app, which utilizes the latest technologies, I am happy that our guests now have an avenue through which they can browse and learn about land and water-based activities, attractions, and access an array of businesses that provide the best the BVI has to offer." "We believe BVI Now will enhance our guests’ experience, whether they are visiting for a day, a week, or longer. We also believe people who live and work in the BVI will find it to be an indispensable tool.”

The BVI Now app was launched after months of development, detailed mapping of virtually all tourist-related businesses and attractions in the BVI, and stakeholder consultations including a series of road shows with tourism industry partners on the BVI’s four main islands.

About the British Virgin Islands:

Known as a treasured destination rich in undiscovered experiences, the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is an alluring archipelago comprising 60 islands and cays located 80 kilometers (60 miles) east of Puerto Rico, in the northwestern region of the Caribbean Sea. The main islands of Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Jost Van Dyke have attracted travelers globally with their cultural Caribbean authenticity. Located in Tortola, Road Town is the BVI’s capital.

Ranked #1 Best Place to Visit in the Caribbean by U.S. News for three consecutive years in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the BVI is where nature’s best secrets are kept with an abundance of pristine beaches, azure seas, towering sage mountains and burnt-orange sunsets. It’s no wonder the BVI’s Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke were featured on the “Top Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas” list in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2017 and 2018. Despite its status as a United Kingdom territory, the BVI uses the U.S. dollar as its official currency.

