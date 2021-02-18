British Virgin Islands Invites Visitors to “Find Yourself” in the BVI

After experiencing the rigors of COVID-19 including spending time in quarantine, isolation and getting adjusted to the new normal, many persons have lost their sense of self. The British Virgin Islands presents itself as the ideal vacation destination for guests to unwind and, once again, find themselves in this Sailing Capital of the World.

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands - Find yourself in the British Virgin Islands! The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission recently launched an exciting new destination video and digital marketing promotion inviting guests to do just that.

The new destination video, shot by local resident and social media influencer Alton Bertie, invites guests to, “Find Yourself’ engaging in different activities in the BVI and directly asks guests to: Find Your Hidden Treasure; Find Your Freedom; Find Your Palate; Find Your Sense of Adventure; Find Your Enlightenment and finally, Find Yourself. Additionally, each week for the duration of the promotion, two video clips showcasing persons “finding themselves” in the Territory will be released to entice participation in the competition.

According to Director of Tourism Clive McCoy:

“Finding Yourself speaks to wellness of body, mind and spirit, as we reconnect with ourselves through various experiences, including relaxation, adventure activities, culinary immersion and wellness treatments.”

Between 18th February and 18th March 2021, both prospective guests and guests already in the destination will have the opportunity to win prizes in a competition inspired by the video. Travelers not yet in the destination will have an opportunity to win a grand prize of 2 roundtrip airline ticket between St. Thomas, USVI and Tortola, BVI, or San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Tortola BVI; and a 5-night complimentary stay at a local villa; an estimated overall value of approximately $2,500. Meanwhile, each week for the duration of the competition, one lucky guest already in the BVI will win a branded British Virgin Islands luxury executive gift bag replete with exciting BVI gift items.

To enter the competition, both groups of travelers will be required to submit creative presentations in digital video or photo format, on Facebook and Instagram, showing how or where they have “found themselves” or will “find themselves” in the British Virgin Islands. A winner for the competition between guests already in the Territory will be announced weekly, while the grand prize for the prospective guests will be announced the week following the end of the competition on 18th March. The grand prize winner will be required to complete travel between 1st April and 31st December 2021.

For competition rules, terms and conditions visit: www.bvitourism.com/findyourself.

About the British Virgin Islands:

Known as a treasured destination rich in undiscovered experiences, the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is an alluring archipelago comprising 60 islands and cays located 80 kilometers (60 miles) east of Puerto Rico, in the northwestern region of the Caribbean Sea. The main islands of Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Jost Van Dyke have attracted travelers globally with their cultural Caribbean authenticity. Located in Tortola, Road Town is the BVI’s capital.

Ranked #1 Best Place to Visit in the Caribbean by U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the BVI is where nature’s best secrets are kept with an abundance of pristine beaches, azure seas, towering sage mountains and burnt-orange sunsets. It’s no wonder the BVI’s Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke were featured on the “Top Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas” list in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2017 and 2018.

For more information on all that the British Virgin Islands have to offer, visit the official BVI Tourist Board website at www.bvitourism.com or contact 1-800-835-8530.