Breaking News from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – COVID 19 Food Security Advisory #1

Media Release of the Ministry of Agriculture of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Thursday, March 26, 2020 — The Ministry of Agriculture advises that persons with the following items for sale, please contact the nearest Agriculture Station or call the Ministry immediately at telephone number: 532-8647

  • 1. ginger
    2. tumeric
    3. rough lemon
    4. orange (any variety)
    5. lime
    6. guava
    7. spinach
    8. Cherry
    9. Tamarind

As a part of the Ministry’s, COVID 19 Food Security and Risk Mitigation Plan, the availability of items which will boost the immune system must be readily accessible to all. The Ministry is working with farmers to ensure that the entire population has access to these commodities, through an organised supply system.

 

