Blue BioTrade Opportunities in the Caribbean: Activating the Blue Economy

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in partnership with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), is hosting a regional webinar on activating the blue economy through Blue BioTrade titled: “Regional stakeholder webinar on Blue BioTrade and BioTrade Principles and Criteria including CITES requirements” on 22 and 23 March 2021: 10am to 1pm Castries, Saint Lucia (Atlantic Standard Time); and 3-6pm Central European Time (CET).

The webinar aims to raise awareness and increase understanding among key OECS stakeholders about Blue BioTrade, 2020 BioTrade Principles and Criteria, and applicable CITES requirements and decisions. It will also explain the required information and inputs needed from stakeholders to elaborate value chain assessments in the OECS beneficiary countries of Grenada, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The OECS is pleased to invite stakeholders in the fisheries and conch sector to participate in this webinar. Please register now to secure your webinar participation at the following link (registration must be completed to ensure participation) : https://bit.ly/3sKxGnc

This webinar is a key activity in the regional project titled "Seizing the trade and business potential of Blue BioTrade products for promoting sustainable livelihoods and conservation of marine diversity in selected OECS countries (Blue BioTrade project)" launched in October 2020 . The project aims to empower small scale coastal operators from Grenada, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines to produce and trade queen conch products in domestic, regional and international markets under the Blue BioTrade environmental, social and economic sustainability criteria, including CITES.

Regional stakeholder webinar on Blue BioTrade and BioTrade Principles and Criteria (including CITES requirements)

22-23 March 2021

10:00am - 1:00pm (AST) │ 3:00 - 6:00pm (CET)

The webinar consists of two sessions, with each session lasting approximately three hours.

The first session, on Monday, March 22, will present the BioTrade approach, 2020 BioTrade Principles and Criteria, Queen Conch CITES regulations, requirements and decisions, and the status of the implementation of the Regional queen conch Fisheries Management and Conservation Plan.

The second session, on Tuesday, March 23, will introduce the BioTrade value chain methodology, outline the planned country report's content and present draft stakeholder maps of the value chain for validation purposes. This session will conclude with a discussion on the preliminary situational analysis of the queen conch sector in the three beneficiary countries and a discussion of project next steps.

More information on the Blue BioTrade Project can be found at the link below: