Banks, Credit Unions, Called Upon To Support Expansion In Fisheries Sector

Banks, Credit Unions, Called Upon To Support Expansion In Fisheries Sector

Media Release Courtesy News784

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 — Minister of Fisheries in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Saboto Caesar, has made a clear call to Banks and Credit Unions to support the expansion taking place in the Fisheries sector.

"The opening of the Argyle International Airport has established new connectivity to international markets, thus providing an opportunity for the sector to secure greater returns."

"The growth, though exponential, has much greater prospects if our banks and credit unions would be more open to lending our fisherfolk a lot more to invest in the sector,” Minister Caesar said.

A participant in this year’s Fisherman’s Day activities noted

“It is easier to obtain loans for motorcars and weddings, than to do business in the fisheries sector geared at economic growth."

The Minister emphasised that, with the $20 million dollars demand to be created in 2020 by RainForest Seafoods; increased demand from Bequia Seafoods; Mark Jacobs operating in Owia; and other exporters, that the sector required greater capitalisation, especially in the area of purchasing larger vessels to explore the high seas.

Many are of the view that the fisheries sector is seeing its greatest expansion of all times. It was in this regard, that the Minister made a renewed call to all Banks and Credit Unions to do more.

The Agriculture Minister concluded by asking fishers to participate in the OECS Agricultural Competitiveness Project, which will be making a call for proposals from June 17th 2019.

This project will see assistance in the form of grants to several fishers at different levels of the value chain in the industry.

Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software