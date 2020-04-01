Browse categories
Assessing the Impact Assessment of COVID-19 on OECS Business and Business Support Organisation

OECS Media Release

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) through its Competitive Business Unit (CBU) is measuring the impact of the outbreak of the coronavirus, now referred to as COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and business support organisations (BSOs) in the OECS. 

These short surveys seek to identify and assess the consequences that enterprises are experiencing in various aspects of their business including sourcing their inputs, their production of goods and services, their sales and exports, trade logistics and the impact on their staffing and employment. 

With regards to Business Support Organisation, the survey seeks information on the impact of the operations and service delivery to their clients. The survey seeks to highlight the impacts as well as opportunities. The key objective to assess the needs of enterprises and Business Support Organisations. The OECS would like to get a sense of the types of support measures and initiatives that businesses and BSOs may need to alleviate the challenges that COVID 19 has unleashed.

This survey will be part of the broader set of actions and steps that are being taken at the national and regional level by governments, agencies and business support organisations to assess and respond to the impacts of the Corona Virus.

The online survey is being sent to Business Support Organisations for distribution to their networks and directly to enterprises. Any interested organisation can fill out the application forms below.

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

