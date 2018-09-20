Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Aspire Artemis Partners With Microsoft to Build Digital Skills of Youth

Aspire Artemis Partners With Microsoft to Build Digital Skills of Youth

Two free online digital skills workshops for persons aged 13+ hosted by Microsoft and The Aspire Artemis Foundation

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed the mode of learning as students are forced to conduct most of their learning activities online. However, many students are being left behind because they do not have access to digital technologies nor do they have the necessary digital skills.

It has been estimated that more than 2 billion students, parents and teachers have had to adapt to digital and remote learning.  The increasing digital divide – now a developmental concern – is slowly widening the achievement gap between youth.

In response, Microsoft and the Aspire Artemis Foundation have launched a digital skills training initiative for Middle School to early High School students to get their digital skills on par.

This initiative consists of monthly Cloud Skill challenges as well as monthly training workshops, access to mentors and prizes. At the end of the month, there will be a leaderboard reflecting those who have made the most points in their learning journey. Student winners will be selected to further their training and get access to the corporate mentors and monthly training workshops.

Story image

Upcoming Workshops

As part of its digital literacy initiative, students are invited to join The Aspire Artemis Foundation and Microsoft’s Training team in our Building Career Skills with Microsoft 365 workshop and Learn to Design and Code Apps Workshop free of charge in December 2020.

 

Building Career Skills With Microsoft 365

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Time: 17.30 – 18.30 EST

Ages 13+, 1-hour Workshop.

The workshop features Microsoft apps and tools commonly used in both the education and professional spaces, with a focus on PowerPoint and Word. By the end of the workshop, participants will have gained hands-on experience with relevant professional skills.

This event will be hosted through an online Teams Live Event (link will be emailed after registering below) and you will have access to our attendee Q&A during the live event, as well as access to a recording of the content after the event ends.

Register here

     

Learning to Design and Code Apps Workshop

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2020

Time: 16.00 – 18.00 EST

Ages 13+, 2-hour Workshop.

In this free two-hour workshop, students thirteen and older will learn about apps and how to create them. They will brainstorm their own app idea and learn to code an app with Code.org App Lab. To save and access their app after leaving the workshop, students will need to bring an email address.

Participants will complete this workshop knowing:

  • What apps are and how coding relates to creating them
  • Coding fundamentals in JavaScript using block-based coding 
  • Basic app design skills

Register here

       

   

Microsoft Cloud Skills Challenge

Build your cloud skills with learning made easy and at your own pace!

Sign up for the Challenge: Microsoft & Aspire Artemis Digital Literacy Campaign

Story image

 

Business Youth CARICOM COVID-19
Deborah Hackshaw Publisher/Editor, ApaNa Magazine
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.