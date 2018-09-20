Aspire Artemis Partners With Microsoft to Build Digital Skills of Youth

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly changed the mode of learning as students are forced to conduct most of their learning activities online. However, many students are being left behind because they do not have access to digital technologies nor do they have the necessary digital skills.

It has been estimated that more than 2 billion students, parents and teachers have had to adapt to digital and remote learning. The increasing digital divide – now a developmental concern – is slowly widening the achievement gap between youth.

In response, Microsoft and the Aspire Artemis Foundation have launched a digital skills training initiative for Middle School to early High School students to get their digital skills on par.

This initiative consists of monthly Cloud Skill challenges as well as monthly training workshops, access to mentors and prizes. At the end of the month, there will be a leaderboard reflecting those who have made the most points in their learning journey. Student winners will be selected to further their training and get access to the corporate mentors and monthly training workshops.

Upcoming Workshops

As part of its digital literacy initiative, students are invited to join The Aspire Artemis Foundation and Microsoft’s Training team in our Building Career Skills with Microsoft 365 workshop and Learn to Design and Code Apps Workshop free of charge in December 2020.

Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Time: 17.30 – 18.30 EST

Ages 13+, 1-hour Workshop.

The workshop features Microsoft apps and tools commonly used in both the education and professional spaces, with a focus on PowerPoint and Word. By the end of the workshop, participants will have gained hands-on experience with relevant professional skills.

This event will be hosted through an online Teams Live Event (link will be emailed after registering below) and you will have access to our attendee Q&A during the live event, as well as access to a recording of the content after the event ends.

Register here

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2020

Time: 16.00 – 18.00 EST

Ages 13+, 2-hour Workshop.

In this free two-hour workshop, students thirteen and older will learn about apps and how to create them. They will brainstorm their own app idea and learn to code an app with Code.org App Lab. To save and access their app after leaving the workshop, students will need to bring an email address.

Participants will complete this workshop knowing:

What apps are and how coding relates to creating them

Coding fundamentals in JavaScript using block-based coding

Basic app design skills

Register here

Microsoft Cloud Skills Challenge

Build your cloud skills with learning made easy and at your own pace!

Sign up for the Challenge: Microsoft & Aspire Artemis Digital Literacy Campaign