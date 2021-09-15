Applications Open for UN Women Caribbean Regional Spotlight Initiative Small Grants

The UN Women Caribbean Regional Spotlight Initiative Small Grants seeks support institutional strengthening and capacity-building of civil society organisations for ending violence against women and girls in the Caribbean Region.

Responding to the impact of family violence on survivors and groups facing multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination/marginalisation in the Caribbean.

Eligible Organisations:

Civil society organisations whose work has a direct impact on those at-risk or affected by family violence, in particular child survivors, women survivors and their children, families, groups facing multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination/marginalisation.

**NOTE: eligible organisations must be legally registered and operational for 3 or more years.

Eligible Countries:

15 Grants to OECS countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Martinique, and Guadeloupe and 10 Grants to countries with a Spotlight programme: Belize, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago.

Amount:

Category 1: Ceiling of USD 25,000 per organisation

Category 2: Ceiling of USD 50,000 per organisation

Duration:

Minimum of 6 months between 31st October 2021 – December 2022

Submission Deadline:

Please submit expressions of interest via email to info.brb@unwomen.org by 24th September 2021, 11:59 pm AST. Late submissions will not be accepted.

For more infomation, click here.