Applications are now Open for Caribbean Computer Coding Workshops
Students, Instructors and Teaching Assistants in Barbados and the OECS are invited to apply!
Tuesday, May 18, 2021 — The Caribbean Science Foundation will be offering two computer coding workshops this summer for citizens of Barbados and the English-speaking OECS. The aim is to assist with workforce development in the Caribbean.
The knowledge-based workforce of the future will be heavily dependent on computer coding skills. It is believed that in the very near future computer coding will be as essential a skill to have for many entry-level positions, in the same way that word processing and spreadsheet facility is today.
Around the world, developing countries are training more and more of their students in computer programming (coding), and much of that focus begins with html (for Website development) and cell-phone apps.
Two workshops will be offered in parallel in the summer of 2021
- CCW.001 – Introduction to Website Development (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP)
- CCW.002 – Introduction to Programming in Python (Basics to video games)
Important Dates for Both Workshops
Workshop Dates: 17 July to 28 August 2021. Classes held 3 times per week: Saturdays (9:00 am – 12 noon) and Tuesdays & Thursdays (6 pm to 8 pm). All classes virtual.
APPLICATION DEADLINE: 12 July 2021, 11:59 pm
Who Should Apply?
Several teaching positions are open for INSTRUCTORS and TEACHING ASSISTANTS. Suitably qualified persons are urged to apply (see attached flyer).
Interested persons in Barbados and the English-speaking OECS are encouraged to enroll as students in these workshops (see attached flyer).
Student Applicants must be at least 15 years old on 17 July 2021 (there is no upper age limit). Females and persons with disabilities are encouraged to participate. Student registration fee is US$ 50.00.
More details and application forms for Students, Instructors and Teaching Assistants can be found at http://caribbeanscience.org/coding-workshop/