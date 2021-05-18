Applications are now Open for Caribbean Computer Coding Workshops

Students, Instructors and Teaching Assistants in Barbados and the OECS are invited to apply!

The Caribbean Science Foundation will be offering two computer coding workshops this summer for citizens of Barbados and the English-speaking OECS. The aim is to assist with workforce development in the Caribbean.

The knowledge-based workforce of the future will be heavily dependent on computer coding skills. It is believed that in the very near future computer coding will be as essential a skill to have for many entry-level positions, in the same way that word processing and spreadsheet facility is today.

Around the world, developing countries are training more and more of their students in computer programming (coding), and much of that focus begins with html (for Website development) and cell-phone apps.