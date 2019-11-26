Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea Pays Courtesy Visit to the OECS Commission

H.E. Moonup Sung, Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) H.E. Didacus Jules on November 22, 2019.

The meeting centered on cooperation in the area of climate change resilience and the transition to a green economy.



Dr. Jules apprised the Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea of the recent accession of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States to the South Korea based Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) as its 34th Member and 1st Regional Integration Member.



Since the establishment of the GGGI Caribbean office in 2019, located within the OECS Commission, which is headquartered in Saint Lucia, the two entities have worked together to pursue a joint programme of activities in support of transitioning the economies of the OECS Member States to a path of low-carbon, climate-resilient sustainable growth.



Ambassador Moonup Sung officially invited the OECS Director General to the second ‘Partnering for Green Growth and Global Goals 2030’ (P4G) Summit which will be held in Seoul in June 2020. The P4G Seoul Summit will strengthen the international solidarity behind the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In 2018, the P4G Copenhagen Summit gathered 800 leaders from 53 countries including Heads of Governments, CEOs, international firms and leaders from civil society and global non-governmental organisations.



Both sides agreed to maintain contact, continue sharing information and to advance discussions on matters of interest particularly as it relates to strengthening climate change resilience in the OECS region.