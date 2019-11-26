Browse categories
Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea Pays Courtesy Visit to the OECS Commission

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 — H.E. Moonup Sung, Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) H.E. Didacus Jules on November 22, 2019.

The meeting centered on cooperation in the area of climate change resilience and the transition to a green economy.

Dr. Jules apprised the Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea of the recent accession of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States to the South Korea based Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) as its 34th Member and 1st Regional Integration Member.

Since the establishment of the GGGI Caribbean office in 2019, located within the OECS Commission, which is headquartered in Saint Lucia, the two entities have worked together to pursue a joint programme of activities in support of transitioning the economies of the OECS Member States to a path of low-carbon, climate-resilient sustainable growth.

Ambassador Moonup Sung officially invited the OECS Director General to the second ‘Partnering for Green Growth and Global Goals 2030’ (P4G) Summit which will be held in Seoul in June 2020. The P4G Seoul Summit will strengthen the international solidarity behind the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In 2018, the P4G Copenhagen Summit gathered 800 leaders from 53 countries including Heads of Governments, CEOs, international firms and leaders from civil society and global non-governmental organisations.

Both sides agreed to maintain contact, continue sharing information and to advance discussions on matters of interest particularly as it relates to strengthening climate change resilience in the OECS region.

 

International Relations
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

