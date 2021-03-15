Browse categories
Ambassador of the Republic of Finland Presents Credentials to the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

OECS Media Release

Monday, March 15, 2021 — At a virtual ceremony held on March 11, 2021 H.E. Pertti Ikonen, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), presented his Letters of Credence to Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States.

Ambassador Ikonen expressed delight in being able to present his Letters of Credence but however noted that this was happening at a time of global disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.  The Ambassador commented that while this situation had prohibited travel, the ability to present his Letters virtually was a positive step towards the further deepening of relations between the Republic of Finland and the OECS.  Ambassador Ikonen conveyed the best wishes of the Government of Finland and expressed his eagerness to discuss with the OECS, cooperation in areas of mutual interest including Education, Environment, Digitization and Multi-national Cooperation.

In accepting the Letters of Credence, the Director General expressed pleasure, stating that

Eleven years ago Finland established diplomatic relations with the OECS, bringing into fruition, a journey of friendship, and a regional consolidation to the warm bilateral relations that already existed with several Member States of the Organisation”. 

The Director General welcomed Ambassador Ikonen to the OECS, and noted the Organisation’s renewed commitment to enhanced cooperation with Finland in areas of mutual interest.

During a courtesy meeting which immediately followed the Ceremony, the Director General and the Ambassador exchanged views on a broad range of development cooperation issues.  Both sides agreed to commence in-depth discussions in the immediate future, in order to pursue the common objective of deepening relations.

Formal diplomatic relations between the OECS and the Republic of Finland were established in 2010.  Ambassador Pertti Ikonen is accredited to all OECS Member States, as well as The Bahamas, Barbados, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

International Relations
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

