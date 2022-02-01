Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway presents Credentials to the Director General of the OECS

Browse categories
OECS Media Release

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 — At a virtual ceremony held on 28th January 2022, H.E. Beate Stirø, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), presented her Letter of Credence to Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS.

In presenting her Letter of Credence, Ambassador Stirø expressed gratitude for being able to do so virtually, in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which continues to dominate national and international agendas, as well as individual lives. The Ambassador however noted that key lessons learnt relate to the need for preparedness and increased international cooperation.  She informed of the efforts by Norway to contain the virus globally, via its contribution of over 25 million vaccine doses through the COVAX facility which has benefitted Member States of the OECS.

Ambassador Stirø informed that her accreditation to the OECS is evidence of Norway’s increased engagement and commitment to partnership with the region, particularly in matters relating to the oceans which play a fundamental role in efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to build resilience to climate change. The Ambassador conveyed Norway’s appreciation for the support of the OECS in highlighting the need for increased cooperation and agreements to fight marine litter and the spread of microplastics.

In closing her remarks, the Ambassador commended the OECS on progress made in regional integration since its establishment in 1981, as well as for the Organisation’s creativity and ability to engage and inspire.

The Director General expressed pleasure in accepting the Letter of Credence, and stated,

“Since the establishment of formal relations between Norway and the OECS, some constructive cooperation initiatives have begun and are currently underway. The success of our collaboration speaks volumes of the productive relationship which has been developed between Norway and the Organisation within the past two years.”

In his further comments on the good relationship and cooperation between the OECS region and Norway, the Director General pointed out,

The OECS places great value on its relationship with Norway and is very appreciative of the assistance received.   Our oceans are under threats from the effects of climate change, pollution and loss of biodiversity.  The support of Norway towards the maintenance of healthy oceans is invaluable, since they are essential for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.   

The Director General welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador to the OECS and wished her a successful tenure.  He reaffirmed the Organisation’s commitment to strengthen cooperation with Norway in areas of mutual interest.

During a courtesy meeting which immediately followed the ceremony, the Director General and the Ambassador exchanged views on possible new areas for joint cooperation initiatives.  Both sides agreed to commence discussions in the immediate future, in order to pursue the common objective of deepening and strengthening relations.

Formal diplomatic relations between the OECS and the Kingdom of Norway were established in 2019.

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

