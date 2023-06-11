Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Ambassador of France to the OECS presents his Credentials

Ambassador of France to the OECS presents his Credentials

Sunday, June 11, 2023 — The Ambassador of France to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), H.E. Francis Etienne presented his Letters of Credence to the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules at a ceremony held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

In accepting the Letters of Credence, Dr. Jules extended a warm welcome to Ambassador Etienne and stated that he was extremely pleased with the level of cooperation between France and the OECS.  He further stated that 

“The OECS values greatly, France’s commitment to strengthening development efforts regionally, and is appreciative of the support received over the years”.

The Director General noted that OECS Member States and France have had a long history of cooperation and friendly relations dating back to the early 1990s. He highlighted that the engagements covered extensive regional programs of cooperation in many areas including joint ventures, trade and investment, training in eco-tourism, agriculture, health care, language training, disaster preparedness, energy, climate change and the environment.  In conveying the Commission’s gratitude, the Director General further stated that

“We continue to be thankful for the tremendous benefits which have accrued to our Member States as a result of the successful implementation of those programmes.”

In his remarks, Ambassador Etienne stated that it was an honour to present his Letters of Credence to the Director General. He expressed his pleasure in being the representative of France to the OECS, charged with responsibility to foster collaboration between the Government and people of France and the Organisation.

Speaking on regional integration within the OECS, Ambassador Etienne stated that, 

“Regional integration must be our aim, not only for peace but for prosperity. We want our peoples and regions to prosper and therefore we must do everything we can to enhance cooperation between people, institutions, civil societies and governments.”

The Ambassador, in closing his remarks, reaffirmed the commitment of France to support the OECS in realizing its extraordinary potential.

During a courtesy meeting held immediately after the Ceremony, the Director General and the Ambassador exchanged views on a number of possible new areas for development cooperation initiatives between the OECS and France, and agreed to commence discussions on those in the immediate future. 

Formal diplomatic relations between the OECS and France were established in 2010.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software