Ambassador of Canada Presents Credentials to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Her Excellency Lilian Chatterjee, Ambassador of Canada to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), presented her Letters of Credence to Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS at a virtual ceremony on Friday, May 21, 2021.

In presenting her credentials to the Director General, Ambassador Chatterjee stated that as Canada’s second Ambassador to the OECS, she was very proud to take up this position. The Ambassador further stated that the OECS and Canada have not only a lot to build upon but a lot to accomplish together. Commenting on the history of the relationship between Canada and the OECS, Ambassador Chatterjee remarked that

“While Canada and the OECS established formal diplomatic relations in 2019, the truth is that Canada and the Eastern Caribbean region, the Eastern Caribbean Islands, and the OECS have been together from the very beginning.”

In accepting the Letters of Credence, the Director General expressed pleasure, stating that he was

“Extremely pleased with the cordial interaction between the Canadian High Commission and the OECS Commission, as well as the level of cooperation initiatives which speaks volumes of the closeness of the relationship between Canada and the OECS.”

The Director General further noted that

“These cooperation initiatives have yielded positive results in building capacity in Member States and the OECS Commission.”

The Director General congratulated and welcomed Ambassador Chatterjee to the OECS, and expressed the Organisation’s commitment to further strengthen the existing bonds of friendship between Canada and the OECS.

At the courtesy meeting held immediately following the presentation of credentials, the Director General and the Ambassador exchanged views on a broad range of development cooperation issues. Both sides agreed to commence in-depth discussions in the immediate future, in order to pursue the common objective of deepening relations.