Address by Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the general debate of the 74th Session of the General Assembly of the UN

New York, 24 - 30 September 2019

Monday, September 30, 2019 — Address by Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. the Hon Ralph Gonsalves, at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

This 74th General Assembly Session is the first meeting to the 193 member body that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is attending since being elected by 185 members of this very body to serve as a non-permanent member on the United Nations Security Council for the period 2020-2021.

Click here to view speech to UNGA 

