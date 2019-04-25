Accreditation of High Commissioner signals further deepening of OECS/Canada Relations

OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, cordially accepted High Commissioner Legault’s formal letters of accreditation in affirming the closeness and growing relationship between Canada and the region.

“High Commissioner Legault, I am pleased to confirm the decision of the OECS Authority to re-establish a Diplomatic presence in Canada” said Dr. Jules.

“It is our determination to regularize and expand the Eastern Caribbean Liaison Service (ECLS) which is our mechanism for the coordination of the SAWP which provides a valuable livelihood for OECS nationals on a rotational basis.

“To date, 37% of workers have come from St Vincent & the Grenadines; 33% from St. Lucia; 17% from Dominica; 10% from Grenada; 3% from St. Kitts & Nevis and less than 1% from Montserrat.

“We will be convening a meeting of OECS Labour Ministers to now seek to expand employment opportunities for more workers, across more Member States and across a wider range of skills in demand, so that they can share in the benefits derived from the SAWP.

“We also place on record our deep appreciation to Canada for its scholarship programs and placement of Canadian development volunteers throughout the islands.

“The OECS Commission has also benefitted through several projects, the most significant of which have been the institutional Development Project at the Commission.

“We are currently deepening our collaboration with Statistics Canada under the ‘Project for Regional Advancement of Statistics in the Caribbean (PRAC)’ - that is yielding positive results in building Member States statistical knowledge and capacity.