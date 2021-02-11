Tuesday, February 16, 2021 — The Global Business Leadership Forum, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, and the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers will host a Caribbean Business Forum on Wednesday, February 17th 2021 at 10:00am AST under the theme "Establishing New Business Relationships".

A Caribbean Business Forum: Establishing New Business Relationships

Wednesday 17 Feb 2021 │ 10:00 am (AST)

REGISTER NOW: https://rebrand.ly/tng64ui

Host: Wendy Fitzwilliam, Ms. Universe 1998

Feature Address:

Dr. the Rt. Honourable Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada and Chairman Emeritus of the World Bank Small States Forum

First Panel on Developing New Business Relationships

Senator the Honourable Paula Gopee Scoon , Minister of Trade and Industry Trinidad

Dr. Didacus Jules , Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Jai Leladharsingh , Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers

Franka Costelloe, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association and Director of Lifetime Roofing Ltd and First Citizens Bank Ltd.

Second Panel on Entrepreneurship

Angela Lee Loy , Chairperson of Aegis Business Solutions, Eve Anderson Recruitment and Caribbean Resources Ltd, Director and Senior Advisor of Global Business Leadership Forum Ltd

Jerry Ross , President and CEO of the National Entrepreneur Center

Dr. Tom O' Neal, Professor, Industrial Engineering and Management Systems, Director Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, i-Corps Consultant: Incubation, Lean Startup, Accelerators, Economic Development.

This second panel on Entrepreneurship will be a special interactive Q&A Session with: