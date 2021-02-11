A Caribbean Business Forum: Establishing New Business Relationships
Tuesday, February 16, 2021 — The Global Business Leadership Forum, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, and the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers will host a Caribbean Business Forum on Wednesday, February 17th 2021 at 10:00am AST under the theme "Establishing New Business Relationships".
Wednesday 17 Feb 2021 │ 10:00 am (AST)
REGISTER NOW: https://rebrand.ly/tng64ui
Host: Wendy Fitzwilliam, Ms. Universe 1998
Feature Address:
Dr. the Rt. Honourable Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada and Chairman Emeritus of the World Bank Small States Forum
First Panel on Developing New Business Relationships
- Senator the Honourable Paula Gopee Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry Trinidad
- Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
- Jai Leladharsingh, Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers
- Franka Costelloe, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association and Director of Lifetime Roofing Ltd and First Citizens Bank Ltd.
Second Panel on Entrepreneurship
- Angela Lee Loy, Chairperson of Aegis Business Solutions, Eve Anderson Recruitment and Caribbean Resources Ltd, Director and Senior Advisor of Global Business Leadership Forum Ltd
- Jerry Ross, President and CEO of the National Entrepreneur Center
- Dr. Tom O' Neal, Professor, Industrial Engineering and Management Systems, Director Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, i-Corps Consultant: Incubation, Lean Startup, Accelerators, Economic Development.
This second panel on Entrepreneurship will be a special interactive Q&A Session with:
- Dr. Camille Wardrop Alleyne, NASA Rocket Scientist, Deputy Manager, Commercial LEO Development Program, Architecting new space economies in Low Earth Orbit and laying the foundation for the future sustainability of space commercialization.
- Dr. Alexandra Amon, Michael Penston Prize for the best doctoral thesis in astronomy or astrophysics completed in the United Kingdom, Kavli Research Fellow at Stanford University analysing data on what the Universe is made of.
- Dr. Asher Williams, the first black presidential post-doctoral research fellow at Cornell University
- Dr. Ricardo Neil, St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association