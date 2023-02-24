Browse categories
7th Growth and Resilience Dialogue Takes a Holistic and Novel Look into Health Care in the Region

Media Release courtesy ECCB

Friday, February 24, 2023 — The 7th edition of the Annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue which the ECCB will host in partnership with the OECS Commission, The World Bank and The University of the West Indies on
April 25- 26, will continue the tradition of providing an insightful, engaging, interesting and informative engagement.

The conference discussions will be guided by the theme: “An appropriate and sustainable model for health care in the ECCU/OECS - Agile Infrastructure, Traditional Medicine and Medicinal Cannabis”.  These discussions are expected to resonate with audiences long after the curtain closes on the two-day free, virtual event.  

On Day One of the event, the participants will be immersed in a series of panel discussions on health care from multiple angles.  Day Two is designed to inspire participants through a virtual exhibition of new and emerging technologies that are transforming health care.

This two-day conference seeks to expand attendees’ understanding of their own health and the benefits of emerging health care technologies. 

The public is therefore invited to reserve Tuesday, 25 April and Wednesday, 26 April 2023 on their calendars to attend the 7th Annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue.

Registration details for this free, virtual event will be available from 1 March.

Growth and Resilience Dialogue 2023 Planning Committee Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
Shermalon Kirby Acting Director, Corporate Relations Department , Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

