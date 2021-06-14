Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
70th OECS Authority Meeting Marks 40th Anniversary of the Organisation

70th OECS Authority Meeting Marks 40th Anniversary of the Organisation

The General Public and Media are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony on June 18th

Monday, June 14, 2021 — The 70th Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority will be held virtually on June 18, 2021 under the incoming Chairmanship of Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. The Right Honourable Keith Mitchell. 

The Meeting commemorates the 40th Anniversary of the creation of the OECS on June 18, 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed.

The media and the general public are invited to tune in to the Opening Ceremony which will be streamed live on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10:00AM on the OECS Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

Following the Opening Ceremony, OECS Heads of Governments will join the Director General, Commissioners and senior staff of the Commission to discuss, inter alia, the acceleration of the regional integration effort; recovery support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines; enhanced cooperation amongst Member States; updates on vaccines; and other key operational matters.

The OECS currently has eleven members spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

The Organisation is dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, the protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean.

Economic Development International Relations Social Development
Contact us
Ruby Robinson Commission Services Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Tahira Carter Senior Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Ruby Robinson Commission Services Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Tahira Carter Senior Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.