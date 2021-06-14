70th OECS Authority Meeting Marks 40th Anniversary of the Organisation

The General Public and Media are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony on June 18th

The 70th Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority will be held virtually on June 18, 2021 under the incoming Chairmanship of Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. The Right Honourable Keith Mitchell.

The Meeting commemorates the 40th Anniversary of the creation of the OECS on June 18, 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed.

The media and the general public are invited to tune in to the Opening Ceremony which will be streamed live on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10:00AM on the OECS Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.