70th OECS Authority Meeting Marks 40th Anniversary of the Organisation
The General Public and Media are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony on June 18th
Monday, June 14, 2021 — The 70th Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority will be held virtually on June 18, 2021 under the incoming Chairmanship of Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. The Right Honourable Keith Mitchell.
The Meeting commemorates the 40th Anniversary of the creation of the OECS on June 18, 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed.
The media and the general public are invited to tune in to the Opening Ceremony which will be streamed live on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10:00AM on the OECS Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.
Following the Opening Ceremony, OECS Heads of Governments will join the Director General, Commissioners and senior staff of the Commission to discuss, inter alia, the acceleration of the regional integration effort; recovery support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines; enhanced cooperation amongst Member States; updates on vaccines; and other key operational matters.
The OECS currently has eleven members spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.
The Organisation is dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, the protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean.