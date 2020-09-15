664Connect To Host The First Virtual Regional Fashion Show

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 — St. Peter’s, Montserrat – While major fashion houses and prominent retailers worldwide succumb to the pressure of a post COVID-19 reality, the online platform 664Connect is setting the pace by hosting its first virtual regional fashion show on Saturday, September 19th 2020 at 3pm​​​ ECT.

A limited number of guests will experience the live events, which will take place in Montserrat and throughout the region, but guests online will have a front row seat to the full show, free of charge and in the comfort of their own home.

The virtual regional fashion show will showcase the Spring/Summer collections of fashion designers/brands from Montserrat, Anguilla, Jamaica/UK and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The designers include:

After the show there will be virtual and face to face interviews with each fashion designer explaining their brand and the concept behind Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

You-Nique Island Wear by Vernique Fenton

From classic silhouettes to ultra glamorous pieces, You-Nique Island Wear celebrates every woman’s style in an undeniably playful and fashionable way.

You-Nique Island Wear was founded by 19 year old Montserratian entrepreneur Vernique Fenton, earlier this year. The idea for the brand was driven by Vernique’s love for the beach and also because she identified a gap in Montserrat’s retail market for a fashionable women’s swimwear brand.

Although most of the pieces are sourced and designed overseas, Vernique carefully selects each piece with summer-obsessed, swimwear lovers everywhere in mind. Vernique is currently in the process of developing her design and business skills, so that she can get to the point where she is designing fabrics and constructing all of her swimwear locally. But until then, she is helping women in the region to bring the heat to a beach or pool near you.

Location: Montserrat | Email: younique.islandwear@gmail.com

Facebook: You-Nique Island Wear | Instagram: @younique_islandwear

Aflo Design by Florence Guishard

Florence Guishard is a 26 year old Anguillian fashion designer/seamstress.

Florence has always had a great love for sewing, and throughout the years, her passion has grown. At the age of 7, she began attending a summer sewing program and continued to do so for the next decade. There she honed her skills and expanded her knowledge.

In 2014, she started working at a fabric store, where she began making, and occasionally designing outfits for persons. After the closing of that business in 2016, her client base continued to grow and she started working on a slightly larger scale. In 2018, she took a leap of faith and moved into her own studio and expanded her business.

Location: Anguilla | Email : florenceguishard@gmail.com

Facebook: Florence Blanchard Guishard | Instagram: @aflodesignz

Y F Designs by Yerdi Flemming

Yerdi Fleming is a 26 year old dancer, model and designer who was born in the Dominican Republic and raised in Anguilla.

Designing has always been a passion for Yerdi and the Anguilla summer festival 2016 was one of the greatest carnival experiences for him. That was when he made his first recycle wear for Carencia Rouse who was a contestant in the Miss Anguilla pageant. Carencia won that segment and was also crowned Miss Anguilla 2016-17 and from that night everything changed, opening many doors for Yerdi.

Yerdi also made another recycle wear for a contestant in the Miss Mature Pageant in St. Maarten, he won the best one piece swimsuit for the “Flow Caribbean Culture 2019” in Nevis and best evening wear for the “Miss Talented Teen Pageant 2019.

In 2017 he created his first clothing line for Anguilla Fashion Expo on February 23rd, 2017. Since then Yerdi has been making great strides in the fashion industry and he intends to continue doing so.

Location: Anguilla | Email: yerdifleming@gmail.com

Facebook: Yerdi Fleming | Instagram: @yerdifleming / @yfdesigns

Kashane Swaby by Deleisha Swaby

Kashane Swaby is a womenswear brand that was founded by UK based Fashion Designer, Deleisha Swaby in 2014. Since then she has established a brand that is respected nationally and internationally for capturing elegance, style and great craftsmanship in every garment that she designs and produces. The brand is targeted at women aged 18-34 that love to indulge in the finer things in life and wear clothes that bring out their natural confidence and their sexy femininity.

Deleisha who originates from the beautiful island of Jamaica has always been very creative, and has fond memories of expressing her creativity as a child, most notably when she made an orange felt doll for a school project. At primary and secondary school her teachers nurtured her love of art and over time her passion for fashion grew as well. After leaving school she went on to study A Level Law, Sociology and Textiles, as well as a BTEC in Art & Design at Sutton Metropolitan College. Several years later she graduated from the Demontfort University in Leicester, with a 2:1 in BA Hons Fashion.

The official launch of the Kashane Swaby brand took place in October 2017 and later that year Deleisha was awarded second place as the Independent Fashion Designer of The Year 2017 at the Midlands Fashion Awards. She has also featured in national publications like The Voice newspaper and appeared on Made in Birmingham TV and on the BBC Midlands’ website, Facebook page and FM radio stations.

Since then Deleisha has gone on to design garments for celebrities and also extended her remit to teaching fashion at both Coventry College and Aston University in the UK.

Location: United Kingdom (originated from Jamaica) | Email: info@kashaneswaby.com

Facebook: Kashane Swaby | Instagram: @kashaneswabyuk

Peta Odini by Peta Odini Sutherland

Peta Odini is the fashion brand by award winning Vincentian designer Peta Odini Sutherland.

Born and raised in the multi-island nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Odini Sutherland is an emerging fashion designer. After working for almost two years as a Marketing Executive, Odini moved to London to pursue a degree in fashion at Ravensbourne.

Her fashion journey began initially as a textile print student, however after doing a menswear elective unit, the additional pattern cutting and manufacturing lessons necessary to create the right fit and feel in the construction of men's clothing soon won over. She transferred to the Menswear group in the last term of her first year. She graduated in the summer of 2012 with a BA (Hons) Fashion with a specialism in Menswear.

Peta Odini is a slightly wayward spin on what menswear ought to be. Tailored influences with a healthy dose of Caribbean cool. It is something to be experienced (and worn). Peta Odini aims to fit into that niche of a young Caribbean designer brand.

The label launched officially with the collection “Sans Peur” (which translates to Without fear) in June 2014 at the Trinidad Lookbook’s Style Spirit event. On April 8th, 2016 the label launched its e-commerce offering, making Peta Odini printed apparel available to the world at petaodini.com.

The brand continues to gain regional recognition after being worn by a few notable personalities including Vincentian Soca Artiste Skinny Fabulous and 2016 RedBull Three Style World Champion, DJ Puffy from Barbados.

In June 2017, Peta Odini received the Fashion Excellence Award, Fashion Innovation from the Caribbean Style & Culture Organisation in Washington.

Location: St. Vincent & The Grenadines | Website: petaodini.com

Email: holla@petaodini.com or petaodini@gmail.com

Facebook and Instagram: @petaodini

Fashion Is Payne by Jeremy Payne

Fashion Is Payne was established by Jeremy Payne as a womenswear & menswear brand creating clothing and accessories geared towards the urban-islander.

Fashion Is Payne focuses on reinterpreting classic silhouettes in clean contemporary ways with attention to detail and surface embellishment. There's an indulgence in finding ways to fuse the fine arts with fashion as the brand evolves each season.

We take pride in creating original garments & accessories that satisfy our customers’ needs whilst staying true to our aesthetic. The Payne guy & gal are fashion forward world travelers who desire elements of style for personal expression & comfort for functionality.

Fashion Is Payne hand-painted graphics are the DNA of the product range. These “Empty Barrels” are inspired by Jeremy’s love for ethnic & tribe culture & show influences from Amerindian, African, Pre-Coloumbian & Aboriginal art amongst others.

Jeremy Payne is a multidisciplinary artist & designer. His background is rooted in the Fine Arts with extensions into the fields of Fashion Design & Creative Direction. He has participated in the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange 2018 showing his work at Buckingham Palace and is also an alumni of the Pitch@Palace Commonwealth. He spends his days exploring all the creative fields, finding ways to have one influence the other.

Location: St. Vincent and the Grenadines | Email: fashionispayne@gmail.com

Facebook: Fashion Is Payne | Instagram: @fashion_is_payne

Website: www.fashionispayne.com | Twitter: @FashionIsPAYNE | Tel: 1 784 593 1145

Kimmystic.Clo by Kimon Baptiste-St. Rose

Kimon Baptiste-St.Rose is a self taught fashion designer who made her debut into the world of fashion and runway shows in December 1999, at the Fashion Caribbean show in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Since then, Kimon has worked alongside and assisted project runway alumni designers such as Viktor Luna and Michael Costello.

Kimon was named the Island Designer of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the 2008 Caribbean Fashion awards, and she has been the recipient of several awards since then including the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Youth Entrepreneur Of The Year in 2010, and the Caribbean Style and Culture award for Excellence in Fashion in Washington DC in 2018. She is also sought after throughout the Caribbean for her expertise in fashion and pageantry.

Kimon officially launched her clothing brand Kimmystic.Clo in 2007. Kimmystic.Clo is a sustainable brand that features ready to wear, as well as custom clothing such as bridal and evening gowns.

Kimon, a former Miss St. Vincent and the Grenadines and a graduate of the University of the West Indies with a Bsc. in Management and Psychology, has participated and represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines in numerous fashion and cultural events including CARIFESTA, Miami and New York Fashion week. Additionally, because of her achievements in fashion and culture, Kimon was appointed as a Cultural Ambassador by the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Location: St. Vincent & The Grenadines | Website: www.kimmysticclo.com

Facebook and Instagram: @kimmysticclo

