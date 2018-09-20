Browse categories
3rd Caribbean Youth Conference set for April 2020 in Saint Lucia

Call for Applications Now Open!

The Caribbean Youth Conference (Saint Lucia) was developed to provide a platform for youth from all backgrounds, and across all areas of interest, to meet and discuss the multitude of issues affecting them, develop sustainable solutions, and converse with the state’s governance to ensure that these possible solutions receive a platform. 

The 3rd Annual Caribbean Youth Conference will be held in Saint Lucia from April 20-24, 2020 under the theme: "Harnessing the Power of Caribbean Youth through Social Innovation."

Objectives of the Caribbean Youth Conference are:

  • To provide a platform for young leaders from across the Caribbean to discuss the issues which affect them, as well as possible sustainable solutions to address these issues;
  • To create an environment in which young people can learn, inspire and be inspired by others; 
  • To provide an opportunity for exceptional young persons to be recognized and celebrated; 
  • To invoke a sense of pride among participants, and to help inculcate the values of advocacy and volunteerism; 
  • To provide a platform for youth to engage in conversation with Members of Parliament and Cabinet, to discuss the outcomes of the Summit; and
  • To create an opportunity for Saint Lucian youth to learn from other outstanding youth leaders from across the Caribbean.

The forum will be all-inclusive focused on giving all participants a safe space to contribute. 

 

This year's conference will include an Opening Ceremony; Workshops; Plenary Sessions; an Innovation Lab; Community Outreach; Straight Up Talks; and a Chill Chat.
Story image

 

Eligibility Requirements

  • Must be between the ages of 15 and 35 years old. 
  • Must be from a Caribbean country. 

Note: The Conference is SELF FUNDED. Non-Saint Lucian nationals, or applicants residing outside of Saint Lucia, must be able to fully fund participation (Flights and Accommodation). Airport transfers, transportation and meals will be provided.

 

Benefits

  • Access to all Caribbean Youth Conference Events. 
  • Catering and transportation will be provided for all delegates. 
  • For Non-Saint Lucian Nationals and Residents, airport transfers will be arranged. 
  • Every participant will receive a certificate of participation. 

Note: If selected, there will be a registration fee of $50 EC to participate in the Conference. This fee will cover catering, transportation and access to all conference events.  

Application Link: https://forms.gle/TLmqkiZdftXfxSPi8 

 

Deadline

  • The deadline for applications is February 7, 2020.
  • Successful Applicants will be notified no later than March 1, 2020.

   

Nyus Alfred President | Saint Lucia National Youth Council

 

 

Youth
