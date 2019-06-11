2nd edition of the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series opens to entry

The second edition of the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series, the RigIt June Regatta , is open to entry for non-members and members alike. The overall winner of the four regatta series will win a fantastic all-inclusive entry to the 2020 edition of Antigua Sailing Week worth over £7000. The formula for deciding the overall winner of the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series counts three quarters of the races, therefore teams that did not race in May still have a real chance of winning the series - but you have to be in it to win it!

Win an All-inclusive Entry to ASW 2020!

The Royal SouthernYacht Club invites entries for a multitude of classes including: IRC, Club Class, Double Handed and Mixed Sportsboats as well as the J/88, HP30, J/70, Performance 40 and XOD classes. Up to three races a day are scheduled over a weekend of racing in the Solent on the 15-16 June. As with all regattas in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series, the RigIt June Regatta has plenty of activities ashore utilising the superb facilities at the modern clubhouse on the banks of the Hamble River.



Friday 14 June: Happy Hour drinks at the Royal Southern YC.

Saturday 15 June: Complimentary English Harbour Rum Party with spot prizes for the day's racing.

Saturday 15 June: Crew Supper (table booking recommended: events@royal-southern.co.uk).

Sunday 16 June: The RigIt June Regatta Prize Giving with special prizes.

An Early Bird Discount offering savings for the full Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series has been extended to midnight on Friday 14 June.

The prize for the overall winner of the 2019 Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series will receive a voucher from Antigua Sailing Week, which generously includes:

Online entry for the Royal Southern YC Summer Series is available at: https://yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eid=6198

For more information: www.royal-southern.co.uk/racing





