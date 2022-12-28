Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
21 Start Ups announced for 2nd Cohort of EC Greenpreneurs Incubator Program

21 Start Ups announced for 2nd Cohort of EC Greenpreneurs Incubator Program

OECS Media Release

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 — The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) are pleased to announce that twenty-one start-ups from the OECS have been selected to participate in the second cohort of the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Incubator programme. 

The Incubator programme is a free, carefully curated training and mentoring program designed to support green entrepreneurs to build robust and sustainable business models, and the skills, tools, and confidence to implement them for success. The programme features a 12-week virtual green business training based on the lean start-up methodology, a mentorship programme, 1-on-1 coaching and networking opportunities culminating in the Business Plan Competition where up to 10 businesses can qualify for grants of US$10,000. 

93 businesses applied for the programme, however 21 were selected after a rigorous screening, evaluation and selection process conducted by a selection committee composed of key stakeholders from the business support network in the Eastern Caribbean. The selection criteria sought to identify startups with a green focus, strong entrepreneurial mindset, high growth potential and a level of inclusivity among other considerations.

Overall, Green Businesses are considered those offering services and products that support the achievement of environmental/social goals in the country. These include: selling products that offset or reduce imports; selling sustainable/renewable energy or energy efficiency products, services, or equipment; farms or food production businesses that use organic or regenerative agriculture techniques; businesses that reduce energy use or use renewable energy, reduce water use, reduce waste (such as recycling businesses or those that source re-used or local materials), or protect or conserve natural landscapes, address social issues (support vulnerable populations like youth, women, the disabled, reduce inequality/poverty etc ), or increase resilience to climate change (storm-resistant buildings and infrastructure, increased ability to recover from storms/flooding, etc).   

The Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative was launched in 2021 and is being implemented by the Global Green Growth Institute in collaboration with the OECS Commission with funding from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD). The programme also features a green business Accelerator programme, which supports established green business through loan financing and access to a green investor network. 

INCUBATOR PROGRAM – 2ND COHORT

Team Lead

 

 

 

First Name

 

Last Name

Country

Business Name

LaNia

Bynoe

Antigua & Barbuda

Down To Earth Vermicompost Farm

Kyle

James

Dominica

KJ Nutrition

Lana

Athanaze

Dominica

Eclat Nova Luxuries

Lyndel

Paris

Dominica

Paris Family Farm Inc

Samuel

Jones

Grenada

Isle Bee Well

Danielle

Boriel

Saint Lucia

Borganics

Mitra

Cazaubon

Saint Lucia

Narrow Way Life

Sheena

Roserie

Saint Lucia

Fruti Harvest

Leona

Melius-Mathurin

Saint Lucia

Natures Healthyeats

Damian

Adjodha

Saint Lucia

New Flower Regenerative Garden

Wilma

Hutchinson

St. Kitts & Nevis

WZSKN Poultry Pro

Laverne

CAINES

St. Kitts & Nevis

island Garden

Hydeia

Tyson

St. Kitts & Nevis

Organico869

Victoria

Baucum- Berkley

St. Kitts & Nevis

Riches of the Earth Farm

Otis

Jeffers

St. Kitts & Nevis

Produce Delight: Conscious Farming

Michael

Hazell

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Vermigold

Gordon

Shallow

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

The Plant Doctor

Beth

Pitt

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Greenline Dinnerware plate Creation

Chemora

Mc Knee

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

SUS - Edibles

Lavern

King

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Grenadines Gold

Leeza

Charles

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Arubana Retreat

 

 

Contact us
Kwesi Roberts Technical Specialist - Entrepreneurship & Innovation Development, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Kristin Deason, Ph.D. Caribbean Representative, Green Growth Planning and Implementation, Global Green Growth Institute
Laurah John, MUrb Program Officer - Caribbean, Green Entrepreneurship Initiative, Global Green Growth Institute
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Kwesi Roberts Technical Specialist - Entrepreneurship & Innovation Development, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Kristin Deason, Ph.D. Caribbean Representative, Green Growth Planning and Implementation, Global Green Growth Institute
Laurah John, MUrb Program Officer - Caribbean, Green Entrepreneurship Initiative, Global Green Growth Institute
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software