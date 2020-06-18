Browse categories
10 Facts about the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Thursday, June 18, 2020 — In honour of the 39th Anniversary of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and the 10th Anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union, here are ten (10) facts about the Organisation:

  1. The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven (7) Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other and promote unity among the Members.
  2. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed.
  3. The 1981 Treaty was replaced on June 18th 2010 with the Revised Treaty of Basseterre, creating an economic union.
  4. The Eastern Caribbean Economic Union, or OECS Economic Union, celebrates 10 years today June 18th 2020!
  5. The OECS Economic Union has seven (7) participating Member States referred to as Protocol Member States.
  6. All citizens of the seven (7) OECS Protocol Member States are entitled to indefinite stay, access to jobs and social services within the Economic Union. 
  7. The OECS Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) is one of only four Monetary Unions in the world. 
  8. The Eastern Caribbean Dollar (EC$) is the strongest currency in the Caribbean Region.
  9. The OECS is an 11 Member State strong International Organisation.
  10. The headquarters of the OECS is located on Morne Fortune, Castries, Saint Lucia.

View the video below!

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

