10 Facts about the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Thursday, June 18, 2020 — In honour of the 39th Anniversary of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and the 10th Anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union, here are ten (10) facts about the Organisation:
- The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven (7) Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other and promote unity among the Members.
- The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed.
- The 1981 Treaty was replaced on June 18th 2010 with the Revised Treaty of Basseterre, creating an economic union.
- The Eastern Caribbean Economic Union, or OECS Economic Union, celebrates 10 years today June 18th 2020!
- The OECS Economic Union has seven (7) participating Member States referred to as Protocol Member States.
- All citizens of the seven (7) OECS Protocol Member States are entitled to indefinite stay, access to jobs and social services within the Economic Union.
- The OECS Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) is one of only four Monetary Unions in the world.
- The Eastern Caribbean Dollar (EC$) is the strongest currency in the Caribbean Region.
- The OECS is an 11 Member State strong International Organisation.
- The headquarters of the OECS is located on Morne Fortune, Castries, Saint Lucia.